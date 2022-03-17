Qatar Airways to resume flights to Windhoek

Qatar Airways will resume its service to Windhoek from 25 June 2022 as part of its largest-ever African schedule, the airline’s corporate communications department has said.

A media statement issued here on Tuesday said with more than 200 weekly flights to 31 gateways across Africa following this launch, the Windhoek route will offer seamless connectivity for passengers to almost 150 destinations in the airline’s extensive global network, including gateways in Europe, such as Germany, France, Spain and the United Kingdom.

“The national carrier of the State of Qatar will operate three weekly non-stop flights to and from Windhoek via, Hamad International Airport (HIA), flown by the state-of-the-art Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner offering 22 seats in Business Class and 232 seats in Economy Class,” the statement read.

The resumption of the flights, the airline explained, demonstrates the strong ties between Doha and Namibia, with Qatar Airways enjoying an increasingly robust presence across the African continent, supporting economies and the ongoing recovery of the travel industry in the region.

According to the airline, reinstating flights from Windhoek to Doha will not only ensure Qatar Airways is best-placed to meet the increasing demand for travel in Southern Africa, but will also enable an even greater number of its valued passengers in Africa to experience their signature five-star service on board.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency