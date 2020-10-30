Quality education a shared responsibility: Caley

The Deputy Minister of Education, Arts and Culture, Faustina Caley, says quality education is the shared responsibility of all stakeholders and all friends in education.

Caley said this on Thursday at the handing over of a block of four classrooms built by Mobile Telecommunications Limited (MTC) at Sinzogoro Combined School in the Kavango West Region.

She said the Government of the Republic of Namibia, since independence, has prioritised education as the most important investment towards poverty reduction, economic growth and narrowing the gap between the rich and the poor.

The deputy minister noted that it is for those reasons that the Education Ministry continues to receive the highest national budget allocation to primarily ensure that the right education, for every Namibian child, is enhanced and protected as enshrined in the Namibian Constitution.

“However, the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture believes that quality education is a shared responsibility,” she remarked.

Taking cognisance of the broader challenges the country faces, Caley stressed that the ministry has developed a National Strategic Plan which seeks to ensure that, besides financial prudence and accountability, the call for support from all stakeholders and friends in education is needed to maximise efficiency and effectiveness in the overall provision of quality education.

She added that the ministry makes budgetary provision for the supply of schools and hostel infrastructure, as well as the provision of human and material resources in advancing the quality of education in general as well as teaching and learning in particular.

“This provision is faced with numerous challenges. What gives us hope is the fact that our clarion call to friends of education to help us mitigate some of these challenges is receiving the attention it deserves,” said Caley.

MTC constructed four classrooms and two storerooms at the school to the tune of N.dollars 1.6 million after the school lost a block of classes in a fire in December last year.

Source: Namibia Press Agency