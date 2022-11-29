RA announces reopening of Rosh Pinah-Oranjemund road

The Roads Authority (RA) has announced that Main Road 118 between Rosh Pinah and Oranjemund has reopened for all traffic.

The road was closed last week due to rising water levels in the Orange River after heavy rains in South Africa.

“The RA would like to express its gratitude to all stakeholders and motorists for their patience during this time,” the Roads Authority said in a media statement on Tuesday.

It also urged the public to follow its social media pages for any urgent updates on the state of all national roads during the rainy season.

“The general public is also encouraged to send an email to pr@ra.org.na to report any obstructions, potholes, or damage on our national roads,” it said.

Source: Namibia Press News Agency