RA opens three road projects at Swakopmund

The Roads Authority (RA) on Wednesday opened three road projects at Swakopmund for use by traffic, which forms part of several ongoing road projects in the Erongo Region.

The projects opened include a 33 kilometre portion of the 46km road of phase 1 of the Swakopmund to Walvis Bay dual carriageway; the Swakopmund bridge as well as phase 1, section A of the Swakopmund to Henties Bay 96km single carriageway road.

RA Chief Executive Officer Conrad Lutombi said the construction on the remaining 13km towards Walvis Bay from Swakopmund is currently underway.

“We are currently also just left with two bridges in Swakopmund and another one in Omaruru, which we hope to complete by next year February, after which the official commissioning of the completed project will take place.”

The total length of the entire road project is 402km and also includes the upgrading of the Henties Bay road (MR44) along the western coast of Namibia to Uis.

Lutombi urged road users to observe road signs, noting that the first interchange in the Erongo Region outside Swakopmund could be confusing and complicated to use, as not all of the intersections have been opened yet.

Deputy Minister of Works and Transport Veikko Nekundi labelled the project as a significant one to the Erongo Region as it is an enabler of the movement of goods not only within the region but to the rest of the country too.

“We are committed as a government to ensure that road infrastructure are developed in all 14 regions and what we are witnessing here today is one of the milestones of that promise; road infrastructure is also one of the key pillars in the development in any country,” Nekundi noted.

He urged road users to be cautious on the roads and discouraged drivers who take advantage of good roads by being reckless.

