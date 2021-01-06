The Roads Authority (RA) has urged small vehicle owners to refrain from using the tourist route from Keetmanshoop to Aroab as the road was extensively damaged during heavy rains.

The RA in a statement on Tuesday said the southern lane of the 170 kilometre road was washed away and the road can only be accessed by 4×4 vehicles. Small vehicles owners should refrain from using the road until further notice, it added.

The B1 route some 121 kilometres from Grünau has also been damaged near the Guruchab River bridge.

“The eastern road shoulder has been extensively damaged, the road is open to traffic but we have erected road signs to warn road users about the damaged section. The road is narrow, kindly exercise extreme caution,” said the statement.

Gravel roads from Noordoewer to Karasburg are temporarily closed for traffic due to serious wash-away at river crossings and a collapsed culvert on the roads.

“Road users from Noordoewer to Karasburg are urged to use the tarred road via Grünau,” it said.

The Hom River bridge at Warmbad was also damaged by the rain and the road at the settlement had to be temporary closed for traffic.

The RA has deployed a maintenance team to inspect and assess the condition of the roads.

“All road users are reminded to comply with the installed warning signs for their safety. Motorists are kindly requested to exercise extra caution and to be vigilant during their journeys in the southern parts of the country as there could be road damage which the RA is not aware of yet,” the statement added.

Meanwhile in an interview with Nampa on Tuesday, Keetmanshoop Mayor Maree Smit urged motorists at the town to be patient with the municipality with regards to road repairs.

“The public should not expect us to repair all roads in the next two weeks or so. We first want the excessive rain to pass before work can start. However, roads in urgent need of repair will be attended to,” she said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency