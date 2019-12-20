RADIO BULLETIN NO: 05 FOR 13H00

The Federal Republic of Germany has pledged to provide seeds and fertiliser for the current cropping season to rural farming households that recorded crop failures during 2018/19 due to drought.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry said in a media statement issued Thursday farmers in the Kavango East, Kavango West, Ohangwena, Omaheke, Omusati, Oshana, Oshikoto, Otjozondjupa and Zambezi regions will be assisted.

According to the statement, the Deutsche Gesellschaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) in collaboration with the agriculture ministry purchased 203 tonnes of pearl millet (mahangu), 70 tonnes of white maize seeds, as well as 503 tonnes of fertiliser.

It is estimated that in total the seeds will permit the cultivation of more than 40 000 hectares of the staple crops pearl millet and maize and may yield a harvest of 37 000 tonnes.

The support targets rural farming households in regions that recorded crop failures during the 2018/19 cropping season due to prevailing drought.

The seeds and fertilisers will be distributed to the farmers by the end of December 2019.

Source: Namibia Press Agency