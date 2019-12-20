RADIO BULLETIN NO: 06 FOR 15H00

The Electoral Commission of Namibia's Opuwo Rural constituency returning officer, Mike Nganjone has confirmed that the by-election for a councillor for the constituency, is set for 20 March 2020.

Nganjone confirmed the date during consultations organised by the ECN with stakeholders here today.

The portfolio of councillor became vacant after the resignation of former Opuwo Rural Councillor Kazeongere Tjeundo of the Popular Democratic Movement, in line with the Electoral Act 47 of 2014 and the constitution, which require political office bearers to resign if they want to be included on political party lists of candidates for the National Assembly.

Nganjone told the delegates according to Section 63 (2) of the Electoral Act, the ECN is obligated to conduct a by-election when a councillor portfolio becomes vacant in a constituency.

He said the Regional Council Act requires a by-election to take place not later than 90 days after the vacancy has been announced. The position became vacant on 11 December 2019 after the resignation of Kazeongere Tjeundo, who was on the party list for the National Assembly, said Nganjone.

Source: Namibia Press Agency