RADIO BULLETIN NO: 07 FOR 17H00

An employee of the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) who is charged with the alleged theft of five laptops from his employer has today made his first appearance in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court.

During his appearance before Magistrate Ivan Gawanab, the accused was granted bail of N.dollars 8000 and his case was postponed to 13 March 2020 for further police investigations.

Due to the inability to afford the N.dollars 8000, Louw asked the court to reduce his bail money, which was reduced with no objection to N.dollars 4000.

Bail was however granted with conditions that he should not leave the district of Windhoek without informing the investigating officers handling his case.

Louw informed the court that he will seek for his own legal defence lawyer.

Source: Namibia Press Agency