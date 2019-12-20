RADIO BULLETIN NO: 08 FOR 19H00

A 34-year-old man died yesterday after the vehicle he was driving, overturned on the C19 MaltahAlhe-Walvis Bay gravel road.

The Namibian Police Force's Acting Regional Crime Investigations Coordinator, Detective Chief Inspector Simon Hauwanga told Nampa today the accident occurred around 18h40, approximately 25 kilometres outside MaltahAlhe.

It is alleged that the driver of a Toyota pick-up with registration number N20378WB hit a sand bank in the middle of the road.

The vehicle swerved, causing the driver to lose control and the vehicle overturned. A passenger in the car was slightly injured, Hauwanga said.

The deceased has been identified as Walvis Bay resident Jan Nel and the passenger, 45-year-old Quinton Van Wyk.

Source: Namibia Press Agency