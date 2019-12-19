RADIO BULLETIN NO: 08 FOR 19H00

Female candidates who sat for the Namibia National Senior Certificate (NSSC) Higher Level examinations this year performed better than males, achieving 92,6 per cent graded entries.

Male candidates achieved 89,9 per cent graded entries, the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture said in a media statement issued on Thursday.

In total, 10 083 candidates out of 15 637 female candidates were graded a grade 3 and above, compared to 7 173 out of 12 654 male candidates who were graded at grade 3 during the NSSC Higher Level examinations for 2019.

The Rukonga Vision School in the Kavango East Region was the top performing school in the 2019 NSSCH examinations, followed by Otjiwarongo Secondary School and Centaurus High School in second and third place respectively.

The top performing private school for the 2019 NSSCH examinations was St Boniface College in Kavango East, followed by Walvis Bay Private High School (Erongo Region) and Canisianum Roman Catholic School (Omusati Region).

Source: Namibia Press Agency