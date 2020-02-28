Rain closes business at Oshikango Times Square

Heavy rains received in and around Oshikango in the Ohangwena Region since 04h00 on Friday left the suburb flooded and as a result some shops at the Times Square Complex closed down whole day.

The business outlets that went under water are such as Shoprite, Ackermans, OK Furniture, Pep Store, First National Bank ATM, Beaver Canoe, Sportscene and Markham.

Mayor Eliaser Nghipangelwa of the Helao Nafidi Town, under which Oshikango falls, confirmed to Nampa the area received heavy rains which added more water to those already in the nearby stream.

The local stream kept water from the rains received in the area the past weeks and the good rains of this morning increased the water level, hence a large water flow is experienced at the suburb, noted the mayor.

He believes the water flows as usual and the situation is not yet disastrous, while the Times Square's tenants this news agency spoke to argued that the complex is constructed in a water catchment site without provision of storm water channels made.

The complex would be completely flooded if the heavy rains predicted for this weekend materialise.

Source: Namibia Press Agency