Rape and murder trial of charcoal farmworker nearing conclusion

The trial of a charcoal farmworker who is facing several counts of rape and a charge of murdering a two-year-old boy at Outjo in 2012, is now nearing its conclusion.

Johannes Likuwa Hausiku, 42, made another appearance before High Court Judge Nate Ndauendapo on Tuesday when he was informed that the submissions for judgement on his alleged rape and murder case will be heard in the High Court on 06 November 2020.

Presiding Judge Ndauendapo was scheduled to listen to the presentation of the submissions for judgement by both prosecution representative, State Advocate Ethel Ndlovu and Hausiku’s Legal Aid-funded defence lawyer Hipura Ujaha, but was unable to do so due to other official commitments at his desk.

As per the agreement reached between the prosecution and the defence lawyer in court on Tuesday morning, the presentation of the submissions for judgement will be heard on 06 November 2020 at about 11h30.

Hausiku’s trial only resumed before the court a few months ago after he was found fit and capable of understanding court proceedings and could put up a proper defence during trial following a second psychiatric observation conducted by two local psychiatrists – one employed by the State and another in private practice.

Hausiku is alleged to have kidnapped and raped a woman at Outjo in the Kunene Region on the night of 30 May 2012.

He then also allegedly murdered the victim’s two-year-old son and hindered police investigations by telling her to report to the police that she had been attacked and her son was killed by four unknown men.

He is further alleged to have kidnapped, raped and robbed two other women in January 2012.

Hausiku is currently in police custody at the Windhoek Central Correctional Facility, where he has been held since his arrest without the option to post bail.

Source: Namibia Press Agency