Rape cases dominate weekend crime report

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped at Lüderitz on Saturday, the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) has reported.

The incident reportedly occurred around 01h00 on Saturday in the Jakkalsdraai residential area of the coastal town.

The police in its weekly crime report, issued Sunday, said a 19-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the rape and is expected to appear in the Lüderitz Magistrate’s Court Monday.

Meanwhile at Keetmanshoop, a 24-year-old man was allegedly sexually assaulted by unknown suspects Friday morning.

The incident occurred between 02h00 and 03h00 in the Lemoendraai residential area.

“The victim was on his way home from a night club when unknown suspects invited him for a drink and had sexual intercourse with him under coercive circumstances until he passed out momentarily. When he woke up, the suspects were gone. No arrest has been made yet,” said the crime report.

Meanwhile, a 28-year-old man is expected to appear in court on Monday after he allegedly raped a 19-year-old woman in Windhoek’s Otjomuise residential on Saturday around 03h00.

“The suspect, who stays in the same house as the victim, went into the victim’s room while she was sleeping and allegedly had sexual intercourse with her, without her consent. She woke up while he was allegedly busy raping her and screamed for help. Family members came to her rescue,” said the report.

The crime report also said the police at Omakange in the Kunene Region are searching for a male suspect wanted for allegedly raping a four-year-old boy.

“It is alleged that a boy, aged four, was raped after he came back from school by a male suspect who was home alone at the time. It is further alleged that the suspect called the boy to his room and had sexual intercourse with the minor. The suspect is known but has not yet been arrested as he escaped from the house,” the report stated.

The incident occurred around 12h30 on Friday at Okupundja village.

Police investigations continue in all matters.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency