Rape of 13-year-old girl among four cases reported over weekend

Four women among them a 13-year-old minor was raped over the weekend between Friday and Saturday in Kavango West, Hardap, Khomas and Erongo regions.

In the weekend crime bulletin issued by the Namibian Police Force’s Spokesperson, Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi, a 19-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two truck drivers at Woerman Brock Supermarket in Rundu and drove with her to Tsumeb where they allegedly told her to get off the truck at Shoprite Tsumeb.

According to the crime report the truck allegedly belongs to Namib Mills and the victim alerted the police. No arrests were made yet.

The Police are investigating a human trafficking and rape case.

In a similar incident in Otjomuise in Windhoek on Friday at about 23h45 it is alleged that a 23-year-old female was gang raped by five unknown males.

“It is alleged that the victim and her friend were invited for drinks and after some time she allegedly passed out and after regaining her consciousness she realised that five suspects were having sexual intercourse with her making turns,” Shikwambi said.

No arrests made yet. Police investigations continue.

Also, in Aranos in the Hardap region on Saturday, between 18h00 and 19h00 at Nuwerus residential area, it is alleged that a 13-year-old girl was raped by a 33-year-old-male. The suspect was arrested, and Police investigations continue.

In another incident in Swakopmund on Saturday at about 22h40 in Star Fish Street, Mile 4 area, it is alleged that a 19-year-old girl was raped by her 29-year-old uncle.

It is alleged that the suspect invited the victim from a certain house where they were partying to accompany him to his place to fetch a smaller vehicle.

At his house, the suspect allegedly grabbed her, forcefully removed her clothes, and had sexual intercourse with her without her consent. The suspect was arrested and was set to appear at Swakopmund Magistrate Court on Monday. Police investigations continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency