RDP to field candidates in all constituencies in upcoming elections

The Rally for Democracy and Progress (RDP) on Wednesday announced that it will field candidates in all the country’s 121 constituencies and the 58 local authorities during the upcoming Regional Councils and Local Authority Elections.

The Regional Council and Local Authority Elections are set for 25 November 2020.

RDP Secretary-General (SG) Asser Sheuyange in a media statement availed to Nampa, urged all regional structures of the party to mobilize and encourage party cadres, members and supporters to enthusiastically participate in identifying and electing suitable candidates that will represent the party in all the constituencies and local authorities.

‘For our participation in the upcoming Regional Councils and Local Authority Elections to be successful, the RDP’s regional, district and branch leaders across the country are being called upon to initiate practical activities aimed at raising financial and material resources to support the party’s election campaigns, ‘ said Sheuyange.

Sheuyange further appealed to the business community to support the party financially, materially and logistically in order to ensure its victory in the upcoming elections.

‘We want to work hard to help improve the living conditions and welfare of our rural and urban-based communities that are now enduring endless sufferings,’ said the RDP SG, adding that ‘together, we can do better.’

Source: Namibia Press Agency