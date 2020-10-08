RDP’s Nghishiiko vies for a seat in Ogongo Constituency

Rally for Democracy and Progress (RDP) activist at Ogongo Constituency in the Omusati Region, Joshua Nghishiiko is the party’s candidate for the constituency during the upcoming Regional Council and Local Authority elections.

RDP spokesperson, Nghiningilwandubo Kashume, confirmed to Nampa in a telephonic interview on Wednesday that Nghishiiko’s name and that of other aspiring candidates of the party for the said elections have already been submitted to the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) on Tuesday.

Kashume was responding to recent media reports suggesting that the party leadership is denying Nghishiiko his democratic right to stand as an RDP candidate at Ogongo, arguing that it is a waste of resources as he is not going to win.

Nghishiiko became a political activist in the Omusati Region, particularly at his home constituency of Ogongo in 2004 representing the Congress of Democrats (CoD).

He resigned from the CoD to join the RDP in 2007 and unsuccessfully contested in the Regional Council election for the RDP at Ogongo in 2009 and 2014.

Speaking to Nampa at the constituency earlier this week, Nghishiiko said politics is his profession and as such, he has approached the RDP leadership to once again authorise him as the party’s candidate for the regional council election at Ogongo in November.

“Participating in an election, as a candidate or else, keeps my party alive and visible,” Nghishiiko narrated.

He believes it is during election time that political parties have an opportune platform to market their political programmes, ideology and lobbying support from the electorate.

Nghishiiko boasted that he was the first politician from the opposition to campaign in Omusati Region against the ruling Swapo Party as a member of CoD in 2004.

“It was at the time Omusati was termed a Swapo no-go zone,” he cited.

He appealed to the community of Ogongo to rally behind him this time around.

The ECN has declared 29 September to 14 October as the period for submission of independent candidates and 29 September to 16 October for the submission of political party candidates.

