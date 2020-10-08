ReconAfrica donates medical equipment to Kavango regions

ReconAfrica on Thursday donated health equipment to the Rundu Intermediary Hospital valued at N.dollars 850 000 to be used in both Kavango East and West regions.

ReconAfrica is an oil and gas company engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas in North East Namibia and North West Botswana – the Kavango Basin.

ReconAfrica Deputy General Manager, Yuri Perez Martinez, said they made the donation as hospitals have been negatively affected by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“During this time, we have been donating food to locals as well in areas where we are drilling,” Martinez said.

The deputy general manager said the company partnered with Ubuntu Medicals in Windhoek to donate equipment such as two patient monitors, eight foetal monitors, eight pulse oximeters, eight diagnostic sets, eight laryngoscope sets and eight infusion pumps.

On his part, Governor of the Kavango East Region, Bonny Wakudumo, welcomed the gesture, saying he is happy ReconAfrica is contributing to the health delivery system in the two Kavango regions.

Wakudumo called on the management of the hospital to take good care of the equipment and in the same vein called on other business people to emulate ReconAfrica’s gesture.

Source: Namibia Press Agency