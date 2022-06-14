The Veterinary Cordon Fence (VCF), infamously known as the Redline, is the symbol of colonialism in Namibia – “it must go” – says veteran politician Ben Ulenga.

The former Congress of Democrats leader said this in an exclusive interview recently. It also touched base on what the politician has been up to since retiring from mainstream politics.

He was initially conservative with sharing details about his private life.

“There isn’t really much going on. I have been out of active politics for some time now,” he said.

While Ulenga has been out of the public eye for some time now, he has been following the public discourse with keen interest.

“I have been out of active politics but I do see what is happening,” he candidly said.

He does small-scale or subsistence farming.

“I am not a business person. Plus it is very difficult to start a legitimate business in this country,” he said.

REDLINE

He pulled no punches when discussing topical contemporary issues such as land, genocide, the Redline, economy and youth unemployment.

Now mostly finding himself in northern Namibia, Ulenga is at pains with the presence of the Redline, 32 years after the country’s political independence.

“The Redline is the primary symbol of colonialism in Namibia. It cuts off those north of the Redline from participating in the mainstream economy. This is what the colonoalists wanted and it is the case today. The Redline means colonialism,” Ulenga said.

GENOCIDE

In no uncertain terms, the former diplomat weighed into the genocide, saying it should have enjoyed government’s attention immediately after independence.

“The genocide goes to the heart [of our] issues. It was the killing of a nation. There are politicians and leaders currently. They must deal with it,” he said.

Presently, a deal has been struck by the German and Namibian authorities to pay the affected communities N.dollars 18 billion as reparation for atrocities committed by imperial German forces between 1904 and 1908.

The arrangement is to be rolled out over 30 years, averaging around N.dollars 600 million annually.

During that period, at least 120 000 Ovaherero and Nama people were massacred in cold blood for rising up against colonial occupation.

The deal has largely been rejected by the affected communities and opposition political formations.

LAND

In Ulenga’s eyes, the question of land reform and redistribution as well as genocide cannot be divorced.

“That [land reform] has been one of our greatest failures as a nation,” he said, adding that since the 1800s, Namibians have been challenged by the land question.

“It has never been resolved. People should be disappointed,” he said.

At present, 70 per cent of productive land is in the hands of previously advantaged Namibians and foreign nationals.

“Immediately after independence, we should have brought the white farmers together so that we resolve this,” he said.

ILLUSIVE DREAM

The former CoD leader would not go without touching on the precarious state of the economy, soaring unemployment levels and Vision 2030.

“Youth unemployment is at the heart of lack of development and progress. You have a society that doesn’t know where it is going. I live in the countryside and you find graduates drinking tombo. This is very dangerous,” he said.

“Our people don’t know how to participate in the economy. Some are in their 40s and have never been formally employed.”

On Namibia’s grand plan, he said: “It is the greatest farce. The people who promised us Vision 2030 are still around and they must come tell us the truth. They are selling us fake diamonds.”

With less than eight years to go, however, government is adamant that it is on course to realise the wishes and aspirations of Vision 2030, if recent remarks by national planning commission boss, Obeth Kandjoze are anything to go by.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency