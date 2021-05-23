Redmi Note 10s Review with Price in Bangladesh

Xiaomi has seen an overwhelming market expansion since the first phone it released only a few years ago. The smartphone company has introduced several series of flagship killers like Mi along with low to mid-ranged handpieces. But the one lineup that planted the company’s root so deep in peoples’ minds is undoubtedly the Redmi Note series. It’s the Redmi Note 10s. This Redmi Note 10s review has highlighted all the features of this latest Redmi addition.

Redmi Note 10S Review

Design and Structure

The Redmi Note 10S looks quite similar to the Redmi Note 10 and Note 10 Pro. Like the Note 10S has the same plastic back and a matte finish as the Note 10. The matte finish makes the phone more touch-friendly. With weighing only 178 grams, the phone surely offers more ergonomics than the Note 10 Pro. One more aspect that apparently seems a downgrade but plays 10S’ favor is its plastic body. Surely it has better endurance than a glass body.

There is a dual-SIM card tray that has a dedicated memory card slot. Like other same budgeted phones, Note 10S has dual speakers, 3.5mm jack volume, and power buttons placed around its sides.

Display

The 6.43” AMOLED FHD display does its part very well when it comes to giving a premium experience. The bright display also provides a comfortable and satisfying browsing experience as the color distribution, and contrast seems nice. Though, in sunlight, it’s hard to navigate through options if the brightness level degrades.

The punch hole on the middle top of the display is perfectly designed and doesn’t spoil the video watching experience. The refresh rate is considerably higher, and so the touch response is appreciable enough. Furthermore, the display sensor can easily follow users’ hand gestures.

All the Lenses

Compared or not, the Redmi Note 10S has cloned the camera stack of the Redmi Note 10 Pro and tweaked a thing or two. The main camera is a 64MP wide lens which is accompanied by three more lenses. The second lens is an ultrawide 8MP lens. There is also a 2MP depth sensor. The only difference between the PRO and S is the prior one has an 8MP tele-macro, whereas the latter one has a 2MP macro lens.

The camera performance of the Redmi Note 10 is entirely satisfactory. From the color quality to detailing, everything is appreciable. Pictures captured in broad daylight reflect the best quality.

The 13MP front camera also captures good quality pictures. Only, it beatifies the picture that sometimes looks a bit oversaturated.

Hardware and Performance

When it comes to the hardware, Redmi Note 10S definitely seems promising as it implements a MediaTek Helio G95 octa-core processor. This version of the MediaTek chipset is designed to work with 6GB or 8GB RAM. The Mali GPU also works considerably well with such a powerful configuration.

When it comes to performance, not everyone is going to be pleased. While regular activities like browsing, messaging, running apps, and watching videos don’t bring any complication, gaming with the phone shows some incongruencies.

Games requiring higher graphics and greater execution from the processor’s end become somewhat unplayable sometimes. They lag and provide cringy graphical output, which is quite disheartening from Helio G95. So, for users who are looking for a phone for playing robust games, Redmi Note 10S is, without any argument, not for them.

Software

The Android 11 based MIUI v12.5 is the operating of the system of Redmi Note 10S. This version seems much more polished and ordered than its prior MIUI v12. Here, the transition and animation are appearing more vivid and alive. There is still a memory full of bloatware installed. But users have more control over them. Even they can stop some system apps. One more notable thing is the phone doesn’t overcrowd the notifications with annoying ads. Instead, it often recommends handy apps from Xiaomi’s app store GetApp. All over, the new MIUI v12.5 is an attempt to make things right from the manufacturer.

Battery and Charging

The Redmi Note 10s comes with a 5,020mAh battery. Given all processors and RAM performance, the battery capacity seems aligned. The phone will take users through a long day that includes around two hours of gameplay, video streaming, browsing, texting, and receiving loads of calls. With minimal use, the battery will back users with about one and a half days with ease.

To give users a bit more satisfaction, Xiaomi has given a 33W fast charger. It takes only 80 minutes to charge the device from bottom to top.

Redmi Note 10s Technical Specs

Specs of Redmi Note 10s

Supported Network

GSM / HSPA / LTE

Dimension

160.5 x 74.5 x 8.3 mm

Weight

178.8 g

Materials

Plastic frame

Display Type

AMOLED

Display Resolution

1080 x 2400 pixels 20:9 ratio

Display Size

6.43 inches

Internal Memory

64GB,128 GB

Ram

6 GB & 8GB

Chipset

Mediatek Helio G95 (12 nm)

CPU

Octa-core

GPU

Mali-G76 MC4

Primary Camera

64MP (wide), 8MP (ultrawide), 2MP (depth), 2MP (Macro)

Secondary Camera

13 MP (HDR)

Sound

Loudspeakers, 3.5 mm Jack

Connectivity

WLAN, Bluetooth, GPS, microUSB 2.0, NFC

Sensor

Fingerprint, accelerometer, proximity, gyro, compass

Battery

Li-Ion 5020 mAh; Non-removable

Charging

33W

Colour

Deep Sea Blue (Ocean Blue), Shadow Black (Onyx Gray), (Frost White) Pebble WhitePrism Black, Midnight Blue

Redmi Note 10s Price in Bangladesh

There are 3 variants of the Redmi Note 10s. All of them are available in Bangladesh and can be availed from any Xiaomi Showrooms. The least budgeted variant is 6GB×64GB, and it costs only BDT 19,000. Those who need more storage should check the 6GB×128GB variant, which is available at BDT 21,850. Those who seek higher performance should consider the 8GB×128GB variants that have the price of BDT 23,750.

Final Verdict

It’s not a secret anymore that the greatest feature of Xiaomi smartphones that has set them apart is their affordability. Judging by their specs to prices, no other phones even come close to them in competition. But what if the competition doesn’t go to exterior premises? As it seems, Xiaomi's Redmi Note 10s has been overshadowed by Xiaomi’s another release Redmi Note 10 Pro. The latter one offers superior display, a higher quality premium glass chassis, better camera performance, and so on. And all these upgrades come by with only around BDT 1200 additional price. Even the POCO X3 projects itself as a good alternative for less budget flexible consumers.

