Reducing budget deficit and associated debt a necessity: Shiimi

The Minister of Finance Ipumbu Shiimi has announced the need to reduce the budget deficit and its associated debts over the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) through higher economic growth and expenditure restraint.

This according to Shiimi, while tabling the 2020/21 national budget on Wednesday, is due to the uncertainty on the global and domestic economic outlook caused by the prevalence of COVID-19.

“As such, the Government in collaboration with the private sector and other non-state actors would spare no time to package the structural and public sector reforms to be announced during the 2020 Mid-Year Budget Review.

The essence would be to provide evidence-based, transformational reforms to be implemented over the next MTEF and beyond,” the minister noted.

He stated that the strategic priorities, would, among others, entail; economic diversification and structural transformation to diversify sources of inclusive growth, domestic productive capacity, industrialisation, innovation and job creation.

“In this respect, a team of experts is appointed to carry out evidence-based research, building on the work already done by the High Level Panel on the Economy,” Shiimi added.

Additionally, the minister emphasised on improving national competitiveness along a range of policy and administrative arrangements, provide policy certainty, boost investor confidence and improve administrative efficiency.

“Enhancing domestic resources mobilisation, improving tax compliance and capacity in the specialised areas of transfer pricing and illicit financial flows, public asset utilisation and divestiture as well as application of Public-Private Partnerships to infrastructure development and service delivery.”

He also highlighted implementing the integrated financing framework to better coordinate development finance and leveraging opportunities presented by green financing facilities.

He added that the government will also embark on finding a prudent way of funding Public Service Employee Medical Aid Scheme (PSEMAS), which is increasingly becoming unaffordable.

“The reforms in the financial sector, which is the lifeblood for the economy, will continue and be brought to finality to support economic activity.

This, according to Shiimi, is especially in regard to amendments to the Banking Institutions Act and the finalisation of the legislative modernisation in the non-banking financial services industry.

A N. dollars 64. 3 billion National Budget for 2020/21 financial year was tabled.

Source: Namibia Press Agency