Regional council and local authority elections set for 25 November

Regional Council and Local Authority elections, which are conducted after every five years, to elect new councils and local authorities for all 121 constituencies around the country will be conducted on 25 November 2020.

This was announced on Friday by Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) Chairperson Notemba Tjipueja, during a media briefing at ECN head office in Windhoek.

Tjipueja said the elections are done in accordance with Regional Councils Act number 22 of 1992 and Local Authority Act number 23 of 1992 enshrined in the Namibian constitution Electoral Act. It also form part of a democratic governance system of Namibia, an important governance structures responsible for bringing government closer to people.

She said ECN will roll out a comprehensive nationwide Civic and Voter Education program, which is expected to start on from mid-July 2020 until the holding of elections in November 2020 to ensure that all eligible voters are informed and educated on all aspects of electoral process.

“The central massage for the forthcoming elections would thus be prolonged in educating the electorate on Voter Registration and Poling process to inform all stakeholders about compliance with COVID-19 measures when participating in electoral process,” said Tjipueja.

She added that the supplementary registration of voters will take place from 07 September to 15 September 2020, and the process is aimed at registering persons who qualify to be registered as voters.

“This is specifically aimed at registering people who qualify to be voters in Local Authorities but are not registered and have recently turned 18 years of age. The ECN will decentralise voter registration operations immediately after supplementary registration for voters to be issued with duplicate voters cards in all regional capitals, and for those who may have lost their cards during the intervening period before polling day,” said Tjipueja.

She further added that the Provision Voters Register (PVR) will be displayed for inspections from 30 September to 05 October 2020. A process that requires ECN to prepare, publish and display PVR for public scrutiny and possible objections against the names of persons or candidates up for elections.

The nomination of candidates and submission of party lists will commence on 29 September until 16 October 2020.

The special voting for individuals like police officers, returning officers, presiding officers, polling officers and counting officers will be on 23 November 2020.

Source: Namibia Press Agency