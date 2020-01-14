Registration of candidates in Otjiwarongo by-election officially kicks off

The registration of candidates in the Otjiwarongo by-election officially started on Tuesday at the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN)'s Otjiwarongo regional offices in the Rikumbi Kandanga Street.

The ECN's Otjiwarongo supplementary registration supervisor, Jafet Karamata in an interview with Nampa on Tuesday said the process which started on Tuesday will end on 29 January this year.

He said that the interested political parties and individuals who wants to contest the by-election in March this year should first be registered with the ECN.

We have an ECN Nomination Form 21 they need to fill in so that they can qualify to participate as candidates, he said.

Karamata said the form should be accompanied with a registration fee of N.dollars 2 500 to be paid at the Ministry of Finance's Inland Revenue Offices.

Karamata also warned the independent candidates to refrain from applying double - on their own and also on a political party list as candidates.

For the independent candidates if any, it is required by law again for them to also submit a list of 150 names of illegible voters who are from this constituency in order for their application to contest the by-election to be successful, he said.

Karamata said a total of 21 835 residents of Otjiwarongo Constituency have been registered by ECN as illegible voters in the by-election of their regional constituency on 09 March this year.

The by-election was necessitated by the death of Otjiwarongo Constituency Councillor Julius Neumbo who died in a motor vehicle accident on 10 December 2019.

Source: Namibia Press Agency