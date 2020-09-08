Registration of voters for Regional Council and Local Authority elections is well underway

The supplementary registration of voters for November’s Regional Council and Local Authority elections is well underway in Opuwo, Kunene’s regional capital.

As early as 08h00 yesterday, more than 100 inhabitants of Opuwo turned up at the veterinary office where the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) is holding its voter registration for the elections in question.

Speaking to Nampa, Josephine Shigwedha, team leader for the Opuwo Urban team said the registration process is smooth as they anticipated it to be, and they are expecting more people to turn up as the days go.

Shigwedha noted that they had not experienced any technical difficulties during the registration of voters.

“Likewise, the COVID-19 and state of emergency regulations and protocols are being adhered to; people are wearing their masks, sanitising their hands and are observing social distancing,” she noted.

The registration will run from 07 September until 15 September 2020.

Last year when the ECN held a similar exercise for the Presidential and National Assembly elections, 271 193 voters were registered countrywide – of this number, 123 448 were new applicants.

Source: Namibia Press Agency