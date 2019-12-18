Rehoboth informal settlements get new water standpipes

The Rehoboth Town Council (RTC) on Wednesday commissioned three new water standpipes to the value of N.dollars 100 000 at the Sonder Water Informal Settlement as part of their capital planning schedule.

Rehoboth Mayor Christina Blaauw commissioned the standpipes and said it is part of bringing necessary services closer to people.

This is a long overdue process as we have seen people sitting without water and had to walk far to get water from others that have taps at their homes. I am calling on all and everyone to guard against vandalism and protect this development as it is yours now, Blaauw said.

Local Authority Councilor and Management committee chairperson, Winston |Uirab said the residents should establish water point committees to look after the standpipes and monitor that water is not wasted and unnecessary damages to occur.

I am urging you to appoint people that will look after the standpipes so as not to cause unnecessary damage. Once these taps are damaged it will be costly and time consuming to repair it and will cause you to be without water for days, |Uirab said.

Venesia Swartbooi, 39, a mother of three boys who has been living in the area since 2014 said she is happy for the new development as their pleas were not in vain.

I was on the brink of giving up and was running out of patience with the RTC, but they showed that one has to be patient. Since water was brought to us, I believe other services such as proper sanitation and electricity will be brought too, an elated Swartbooi said.

Another female resident who opted to withhold her name said it was about time that RTC pull up their socks and make living conditions of residents comfortable.

I had to walk about 5 kilomtres to get water from other people where I had to pay N.dollars 1.50 per litre. I have school going kids and some days they went to school without a proper bath, but thanks to RTC we have the standpipes closer to us, she said.

|Uirab said residents should contact the RTC office to get the new water tokens at a cost of N.dollars 300.

Approximately 1500 people live in the area. Another standpipe was also commissioned in Kawukiland.

Source: Namibia Press Agency