Rehoboth Mayor delivers Christmas message

Rehoboth Mayor Rudi Van Wyk said there should be a commitment that this year should be different from previous years in terms road fatalities, which can only be achieved through vigilance and respect for other road users.

Van Wyk made the remarks in his Christmas speech on Wednesday and said he is concerned about many people losing their lives on the roads due to the behavior of irresponsible drivers.

‘Let us all make sure that people on the roads reach their destinations safely and desist from drunk driving because we want to save lives on our roads,” he noted.

Van Wyk further said residents of Rehoboth should practice social distancing and adhere to the regulations put in place to combat the spread of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

“As we face the second wave of the COVID-19, I am urging all our residents to adhere to the health protocols set by the health authorities as we are losing loved ones due to COVID-19. There is no vaccine yet, and we need to be extra careful when attending large gatherings,” he said.

The mayor further lauded the recently held Local Authority and Regional Council elections.

“We would like to applaud the manner in which the elections were conducted and the way our people displayed the level of maturity and tolerance towards each other. This is how we can build our nation and many can learn from us,” he said.

