Rehoboth Town Council launches two new projects

The Rehoboth Town Council (RTC) has announced the implementation of two major projects this year, with vigour and dedication to achieving the town's development goals.

The first project to be implemented is the long-awaited bitumen upgrade of the Luketz Swartbooi Road to which a local company, Sebke Civil Contractor, was appointed through the RTC Technical Department, under the supervision and management of Helios Engineering Consultants.

The projects, according to Rudolf Muhembo, Head of Technical Services, will officially begin on 11 January and will last until 06 June 2023.

He said road closures have already begun on Monday and urged road users to obey and adhere to road safety measures so that work can be completed successfully and on time.

The consulting engineers will also assist the council with the layout, design, and landscaping of the proposed play park in the same area as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, with Sebke Civil Contractors sponsoring the development and construction of the park.

The play park project was initiated and launched in 2021 through the office of the Chief Executive Officer and aims to provide recreation and play to the children in a safe environment while also changing the look, feel, and face of Rehoboth.

The second project implementation is the appointment of and handover of the site to HosDax Investment CC, a local entrepreneur, for the fencing of the soon-to-be-completed Sports Complex in Block E.

Hosni Dax, the appointed Contractor, told Nampa on Monday that he is thrilled to have been chosen and to be a part of a project that aims to improve and expand sports development in the community where he grew up.

“It is inspiring and very motivating to be a part of the Council's development goals; to be given the opportunity to grow while contributing to the upliftment of our town and its people. I pledge total commitment to completing the work on time,” he said.

