Rehoboth woman commits suicide

A 37-year-old Rehoboth committed suicide on Thursday after she allegedly hanged herself with a rope in her sleeping room.

Namibian Police Force Hardap Crime Investigations Unit deputy chief inspector, Simon Muhinda confirmed the alleged suicide on Friday and said the incident occurred at about 12h00 aat Erf 1216 in Block B.

It is alleged that the deceased hanged herself with a rope in her sleeping room. She was alone at the house at the time of the incident, Muhinda said.

The deceased was identified as Glynis Joy Van Wyk and her next of kin was informed of her death.

No suicide note was found, and the police have opened an inquest docket.

