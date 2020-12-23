Reintroduction of vocational subjects receives attention in Ohangwena

The Dr Abraham Iyambo Secondary School (SS), Eengedjo SS, Mwadikange Kaulinge SS, Ongha SS, Ponhofi SS, Haimbili Haufiku SS and St Mary’s Odibo High School have been selected for the Namibian Senior Secondary Certificate Advanced Subsidiary (NSSCAS) level in the Ohangwena Region.

Education Director for the Ohangwena Region, Isak Hamatwi said this in a statement to Nampa this week in giving the Ohangwena education state of affairs in relation to the education system reform underway in the country.

These seven schools, Hamatwi said, previously offered the National Senior Secondary Certificate higher (NSSCH) level in at least three subjects and performed well.

According to him, availability of hostel accommodation and resources such as teachers, laboratories and libraries were the criteria used for the selection of the seven schools.

He pointed out that besides the seven schools, the region has 38 combined and junior secondary schools offering Grade 10 to 11 or Namibia Senior Secondary Certificate ordinary (NSSCO) level.

“In total 45 schools offer Grade 10 to 12 in Ohangwena,” he added.

Hamatwi emphasised that the reintroduction of prevocational subjects such as Design and Technology, Home Ecology/Economics and Technical Study (Grade 5 to 9) is also receiving attention of his directorate.

He at the same time took note of undersupply of teachers (mostly at secondary level) in the subject areas such as languages (English and Oshiwambo), chemistry, physics, life skills and social science the region is going through.

“I am appealing to the parents to encourage the children, who chose to do further studies in the education profession at the universities to concentrate on those subject areas,” Hamatwi cited.

Ohangwena with a population of 245 446 currently has 270 schools (including 17 private), 12 secondary schools (nine with a hostel) and 4 148 teachers overseeing a total of 112 358 learners.

Source: Namibia Press Agency