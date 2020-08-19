Repo rate down by 25 basis points

The Bank of Namibia (BoN) has reduced the repo rate by 25 basis points from 4.00 per cent to 3.75 per cent, BoN Governor Johannes !Gawaxab announced.

!Gawaxab in a virtual meeting held on Wednesday said the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is of the view that at this level the rate is appropriate to continue to support the domestic economic activity while safeguarding the one-on-one link between the Namibia Dollar and South African Rand.

“This decision was taken following a review of global, regional and domestic economic and financial developments which translates to a cumulative 2.75 per cent reduction in the repo rate since the beginning of 2020. The MPC had to balance the need for further monetary stimulus in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic-induced weaknesses of the economy against the importance to not undermine sound saving and investment decisions in the economy,” he said.

He added that the MPC also noted the efforts made to support economic activity and bridging the financing gaps left by the pandemic and is confident that this will further underpin a recovery of the Namibian economy.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused domestic activity to contract severely during the first six months of 2020. The slump was reflected in sectors such as mining, agriculture, manufacturing, construction, tourism, wholesale and retail trade as well as transport and storage.

Domestic inflation remained at a historic low level.

“Annual average inflation declined to 2.1 per cent during the first seven months of 2020 compared to 4.3 per cent in the corresponding period of 2019. The lower inflation was mainly due to the decline in transport, housing and food inflation. On a monthly basis, the inflation rate remained unchanged at 2.1 per cent in July 2020. Overall inflation is projected to average around 2 per cent in 2020,” !Gawaxab said.

Average growth in Private Sector Credit Extension (PSCE) declined to 4.7 per cent during the first six months of 2020, lower than the 6.9 per cent recorded over the same period in 2019.

“The slowdown in PSCE was due to lower demand for credit and the repayments made by businesses during the period under review,” said !Gawaxab.

Source: Namibia Press Agency