Residents in Otjozondjupa satisfied with Uerikua’s 2020 SORA

Residents of the Otjozondjupa Region on Monday described the 2020 State of the Region Address (SORA) delivered by Governor James Uerikua as relevant, detailed and reflective of the region’s current situation.

Governor Uerikua Monday morning delivered his 2020 SORA at the Swanevelder Community Hall in Otjiwarongo, where more than 200 community members, traditional leaders and government officials from different ministries and agencies operational in the region were present.

Uerikua highlighted many development activities completed and underway in the constituencies, settlements and towns in the region.

The governor had also expressed the desire to seemassive land servicing for residential purposes being done in Okahandja, Okakarara, Otjiwarongo, Otavi and Grootfontein.

“Youth unemployment must be addressed by both public and private sectors in this region. Young people are the backbone of this country,” he said.

He further thanked the local authorities of Otjiwarongo, Otavi and Grootfontein that successfully completed their capital development housing and shopping mall projects, saying in returns the malls attracted investors who created job opportunities for young people in Okahandja, Otjiwarongo and Grootfontein.

After listening to the SORA, several residents described it as relevant, informative, detailed and a well-articulated summary of the government activities in the region.

“I am satisfied with it as it has highlighted to us the development activities completed and underway in the region,” said Golden Katjatako from Okakarara.

Local leader of the Landless People’s Movement, (LPM), Sebeteus Guiteb on his part said the governor’s statement is relevant as it reflects on common issues of housing and land delivery.

Okakarara Constituency Councillor, Vetaruhe Kandorozu said besides a remarkable SORA, the Governor must take a regional tour to comprehensively understand and physically see some of these regional activities highlighted in the address.

Uerikua intends to undertake his regional tour to the different constituencies, settlements and towns from next month, following his appointment as governor of Otjozondjupa in May this year.

The SORA was organised by the Otjozondjupa Regional Council at its special council meeting.

Source: Namibia Press Agency