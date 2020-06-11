Residents of Eenhana Town in the Ohangwena Region owe the council N.dollars 20 million in unpaid municipal services for the previous financial year, said the town mayor, Amos Nangolo whilst delivering his 2020/21 budget speech yesterday.

Nangolo said such a large amount of money owed by the residents/clients is the council’s biggest challenge and makes a huge dent on the ability to deliver the necessary services to the Eenhana community.

The mayor in the same vein urged the town’s finance department to come up with innovative, aggressive and customer-friendly ways of collecting or recovering the debts and to ensure that the trend of continuous debt non-payment is addressed and prevented from spreading further.

Nangolo said the council is also faced with the second challenge of trade space for the informal traders at the town.

He went on to say Eenhana only has one formal market for informal traders, which kept the council busy dealing with the issue of informal traders doing illegal trading in and around town.

Source: Namibia Press Agency