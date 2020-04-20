Residents of Samora Machel welcome tippy taps

The residents of the Samora Machel have welcomed the tippy tap initiative by the Development Workshop Organisation, which will enable them to keep wash their hands and keep them clean.

The tippy tap which comes with a once off bottle of soap, enables a person to wash their hands with soap and water without requiring them to touch any part of the tap with their hands but rather using their feet to avoid contracting viruses such as the COVID-19, Hepatitis among others.

In an a recent interview with Nampa, Project Coordinator of the non-governmental organisation in the Samora Machel Constituency Berthhold Haingura said that the organisation has so far set up 1050 tippy taps for the residents there.

“The whole idea is for us to cover all four constituencies including Khomasdal, Samora Machel, Moses Garoeb and Tobias Hainyeko.

We have different teams on the ground who are busy putting up the tippy taps and we have different blocks which we have to cover in the Samora Machel,” Haingura explained.

There are 16 members of the NGO allocated to install the tippy taps in each constituency.

The project coordinator explained cooperation with community members as one of the challenges, as some are not willing to cooperate or accept the gesture.

Another group leader, Asteria Redemptus says that the groups are not only responsible for installing tippy taps in the communities but also embark on educating them on COVID-19 and other viruses.

She noted that some of the challenges they are also faced with is lack of sufficient materials to give each household their own tippy tap.

“We only give one tippy tap per three or four households as well as places likely to get crowded like tuckshop, bars as well as kindergartens.

We want it to be a habit for the kids to wash their hands every time even after the Corona issue has ended,”Redemptus advised.

She urged people to stay home and be patient and that they should adopt a culture of washing hands everytime and not just before and after eating or after using the toilet.

Cesilia Shikemeni is a resident from Goreangab and was one of the beneficiaries of the tippy tap for which she expressed her gratitude.

“I am very happy with the people from Development Workshop for bringing us the tippy taps as well as the soap which contains chemicals to kill the germs, so I am very happy for that. We are going to wash our hands every time and keep them clean,” she emphasised.

Shikemeni noted that some community members also tried to make their own tippy taps in order to keep washing their hands as was requested by the head of state.

Source: Namibia Press Agency