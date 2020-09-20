Residents of the Hardap Region will starting tomorrow celebrate Namibian Heritage Week in Mariental under the theme ‘Ombazu Ndjiritutumuna’, Otjiherero for ‘Building Cultural Resilience’.

Cultural Officer in the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture here, Brumilda Gertze told Nampa yesterday that the purpose of the week, scheduled for 21 to 27 September is to create awareness on the importance of culture among the learners and the community.

She said the week encourages all Namibians to celebrate and commit themselves to protect the wonderful natural and cultural resources.

Gertze said due to the COVID-19 pandemic, learners are exempted from the cultural activities and out of school youth will be used to showcase the diverse culture of Namibia through song, dance and spoken word.

Other activities include poetry around the fire, cultural entrepreneurship day, a traditional music festival, traditional cuisine cooking competition and traditional dance competition.

On Monday, Hardap Governor Reverend Salomon Menthos April will deliver the keynote address and officially open the week’s activities, and Gertze called on residents of Hardap to be part of the event and witness the diverse cultures of the region.

Source: Namibia Press Agency