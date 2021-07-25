Resources should benefit the people of the region: Frederick

||Kharas Governor, Aletha Frederick said it is the duty of each and every citizen to ensure that the natural resources, public assets and human capital in the region are used to fairly enhance the lives and livelihoods of the region’s inhabitants.

Frederick made these remarks while delivering her second State of the Region Address (SORA) here on Friday, in which she highlighted the region’s challenges and achievements during the 2020/21 financial year.

“These resources must be used to drive economic growth and to develop sustainable industries that can lead to the total eradication of poverty and unemployment. The proceeds derived from natural resources extracted from the region must also benefit the inhabitants of this region,” she said.

The governor said during the 2020/21 financial year, about N.dollars 481 000 was spent on the provision of basic sanitation at Aus settlement and 20 toilets were constructed.

Frederick revealed that the Bethanie Village Council and NamWater are in the process of completing the ongoing reverse osmosis project at a total cost of N.dollars 39 million.

She said N.dollars 1 million was allocated for the construction of water reticulation for a rural development centre at Snyfontein in the Berseba Constituency.

About 7 071 people in the region receive grants from the government through the Ministry of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare.

The governor said during the period under review, an amount of N.dollars 33 million was used to renovate ablution facilities at various public schools and government school hostels costing N.dollars 21 million, while a brand new primary school at Vaalgras was constructed at a cost of N.dollars 114 million.

Renovation of N.dollars 5.2 million of police barracks in Keetmanshoop was done during the period under review, while about N.dollars 11.2 million was used to construct police barracks at Aroab and a further N.dollars 56 million was allocated for the construction of a police station at Noordoewer settlement, which is expected to be completed in February 2022.

Source: Namibia Press Agency