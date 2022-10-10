Resumption of football in Namibia, on right track: Tjongarero

The Minister of Sport, Youth and National Service, Agnes Tjongarero said the Normalisation Committee (NC) at the Namibia Football Association (NFA) is on the right track as far as the resumption of football is concerned.

Tjongarero in a recent written response to Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) parliamentarian Maximillian Katjimune on the state of football in the country, said several measures had been put in place to speed up the process of resuming football in Namibia.

“In preparation for the return of the league football, the NFA recently hosted a training program to teach relevant parties on the management of clubs, technical and financial management as well as match day operation and venue management amongst other things,” she said.

The NC, she added has solicited condition-based funding which they are busy with to ensure that they are compliant with the outlined conditions and gave assurance that the clubs are busy getting their houses to speed up the resumption of football.

On the issue of NFA readmitting the expelled Namibia Premier League, Tjongarero said the government has so far not intervened.

“It should be noted that the NC is at an advanced stage in resolving the aforementioned squabbles as announced on 22 September 2022 via media release. Thus, we wait for it (NC) to pronounce itself further on the matter,” she explained.

The mister also responded to the government’s decision to commit to a Joint Bid with Botswana to Co-Host the 2027 African Cup of Nations saying the bid is a great motivation for all those in the football fraternity and the nation at large.

“It is also the perfect opportunity for us to work out our differences and ensure that the Namibian Government in unison with the Government of Botswana gives the African continent the best football showcase ever,” Tjongarero said.

She said the bid committee has done their groundwork, hence Namibia and Botswana remain committed to the project that will leave a legacy of having FIFA/CAF-sanctioned stadiums in both countries.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency