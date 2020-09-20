Return of learners to school not mandatory: Nghipondoka

The return of learners to schools is not mandatory but encouraged, as learning from home is captured in the current circular put in place, Minister of Education, Arts and Culture, Anna Nghipondoka has said.

Nghipondoka in a media statement on Friday said that the duration of this notice applies from the date when face-to-face teaching and learning resumed to the end of the school academic year on 18 December 2020.

“It is imperative that parents, guardians, caregivers, learners and schools acquaint themselves with their responsibilities and roles and that good cooperation between the mentioned stakeholders and schools are encouraged to ensure that continued learning at home is prioritised so that no learner is disadvantaged in any manner,” the minister said.

This announcement comes in light of the lapsing of the COVID-19 state of emergency on 17 September 2020, as announced by President Hage Geingob.

Source: Namibia Press Agency