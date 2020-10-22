RFA and RA hand over solar water pump at Ombuu village

The Road Fund Administration (RFA) and Roads Authority (RA) on Wednesday handed over a solar water pump and two 10 000 litre water tanks to the community of Ombuu village in the Otjozondjupa Region.

The borehole is one of five rehabilitated in the region, with the other four located at the villages of Okao, Otjotoveni, Ouini and Otjomaapu.

RFA and RA jointly committed N.dollars 12 million to the project, of which N.dollars 8 million was availed for the installation of 41 boreholes across 10 regions of the country by installing solar water pumps and water tankers.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, RFA Chief Executive Officer Ali Ipinge said the sponsorship for rehabilitating boreholes across the country was a joint response by the two companies to the call made by President Hage Geingob to institutions to support the government’s initiative to combat the negative effects of the severe drought experienced in the country.

“The decision to respond to the president’s call was taken in the interest of long-lasting benefits for the communities even after the drought season,” he said.

Receiving the infrastructure installed at the borehole, Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Water, and Land Reform, Anna Shiweda lauded the two firms for their joint response which confirms their commitment towards honouring their corporate social responsibility.

She went on to say the resources sponsored by RFA and RA to equip the borehole could not have come at a better time as government resources are currently limited due to many other national challenges, including the impact of COVID-19.

Speaking on behalf of the community during the ceremony, the chairperson of the water point committee at the village, Kenarumbi Matuka thanked the RFA, RA, and the agriculture ministry for having brought water to the community.

Another resident of Ombuu Village, Epupa Kauheva in an interview with Nampa also expressed appreciation for the revamped borehole, saying they no longer have to travel seven kilometres to the next village for water.

Source: Namibia Press Agency