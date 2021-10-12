RFA donates 25 traffic vehicles and equipment to Nampol

The Road Fund Administration (RFA) on Monday handed over 25 traffic law enforcement vehicles and equipment to the Namibian Police Force valued at N.dollars 15 million.

The vehicles include 11 Volkswagen polo GTI, six Toyota Corolla and three Toyota Hilux single cab pick-ups with the other five to be delivered before the end of this month by the supplier. The traffic equipment includes five Trucam average speed cameras, five intoxylazer breath analysers and five max alcohol screen devices.

Speaking while handing over the items, RFA Chief Executive Officer, Ali Ipinge, said the institution has a clear strategic intent and obligation to ensure that Namibian roads are safe and economically sustainable for all road users, because the transport and road sector in which RFA is a key enabler remains a key catalyst of Namibia’s economic recovery and growth, and RFA's investment of over N.dollars 2.4 billion per annum in the road sector continues to yield positive returns for the economy and road users alike.

‘Whilst the core of our investment goes to the maintenance and rehabilitation of the national road network, we remain committed to supporting traffic law enforcement initiatives and programs across the country. This support is channeled to various agencies to build their capacity through the acquisition and deployment of traffic enforcement equipment, vehicles and traffic management systems,’ said Ipinge.

He added that the donation is an investment into the lives of road users who continue to contribute to the road fund through vehicle registration fees, fuel levies, mass distance charges and abnormal load fees despite many having lost their jobs and even more facing a myriad of financial and economic hardships.

Executive Director in the ministry Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security, Etienne Maritz who received the vehicles, said the support could not have come at a better time, as the ministry is faced with financial constraints that hamper its executive mandate towards the realisation of roads free of accidents in Africa and the realisation of the African Union Agenda 2063.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency