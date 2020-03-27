RFLAUN implements measures to ensure business continuity

The Retirement Fund for Local Authorities and Utility Services in Namibia (RFLAUN) has implemented operational measures to promote business continuity during the Khomas and Erongo lockdown amidst the COVID – 19 pandemic.

This follows President Hage Geingob’s directive to lockdown the two regions on 24 March 2020 for a period of 21 days.

A statement issued to the media on Thursday said, staff members will be working from home and therefore continue to provide essential services to its members remotely.

The statement further noted that, pension payments will be processed uninterrupted, adding that the fund will unsuspend all pensioners that have been suspended during March and April 2020 and continue paying their monthly pension monies.

Pensioners can submit their certificates of existence (COE) electronically and payment of contributions from the participating employers will be processed as per pension fund Act guidelines.

“All claims will be processed electronically but originals will be requested once the lockdown period is over,” the statement reads.

Stakeholders are encouraged to make use of the fund’s non-face to face communication channels including telephone lines or email to officially engage with the fund.

Source: Namibia Press Agency