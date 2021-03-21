Road crash kills three on Tsumeb-Oshivelo Road

The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in the Oshikoto Region has opened a culpable homicide case after three people allegedly died in a road crash that occurred on the Oshivelo-Tsumeb main road at around 08h50 on Friday.

NamPol commander in the region, Commissioner Armas Shivute, confirmed the crash to Nampa in a telephonic interview on Saturday.

He indicate that two vehicles travelling from opposite directions involved in the crash, which occurred some 30 kilometres from Oshivelo.

According to Shivute, the vehicles involved in the crash are a white station wagon bought from Pupkewitz Toyota in Tsumeb to be delivered to the owner and a privately-owned black seven-seater sedan travelling from Oshivelo.

The Oshikoto NamPol commander said the station wagon, driven by 29-year-old Maumir Gordon Cecil Gurirab and his passenger identified as Errki Natangwe Erastus, 31, bumped a Kudu and in the process went on to collide head-on with the said sedan driven by 56-year-old Josef Edward.

Shivute pointed out that the trio died on the spot and their next of kin are informed about their deaths.

Police investigations into the matter continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency