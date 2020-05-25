Road crashes claim five lives in Oshikoto

A woman and three children died on the scene after a Toyota D/Cub pick-up collided with a Kia sedan on the B1 road some 15-kilometres (km) from Oshivelo in the Oshikoto Region on Sunday.

Commander of the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in the Oshikoto Region, Commissioner Armas Shivute confirmed the incident to Nampa on Monday, saying it occurred at around 12h00 on the way to Oshivelo.

“The driver of the Kia was trying to overtake the pick-up, driver of the pick-up at the same time also tried to overtake another vehicle in front without checking and the two vehicles collided and overturned after their drivers lost control over them in the process,” said the Oshikoto NamPol chief.

According to Shivute, the deceased were in the pick-up along with two other elders, including the driver, who have survived with serious injuries and taken to the Omuthiya district hospital for treatment.

The three occupants of the Kia, Shivute said, sustained no injuries. Deceased are identified as Jaqueline Nehepo Nghilondonanye, 21, Tutungeni Vladimir Ileka, 9, Tulongeni Anatoly Madvedve Ileka, 3, and 2-year-old Sergey Tupanduleni Lavron Ileka.

Shivute has also reported of passenger succumbed after another Kia SUV (black) got a tyre burst, a 21-year-old female driver lost control over the vehicle and it overturned on the Tsintsabis-Mpungu road also on Sunday.

Five people, including the driver, were in the vehicle and apart from the deceased only two of them sustained injuries and have been admitted to the Lombard Hospital in Tsumeb in a stable condition.

Shivute identified the deceased as 71-year-old Johannes Mweshilitwa. The next of kin of the deceased are informed of their deaths and police have opened two separate culpable homicide case dockets in connection with these accidents.

Source: Namibia Press Agency