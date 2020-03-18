Roads Authority applies preventative measures amid Coronavirus fears

Roads Authority (RA) have joined other entities in applying preventative measures to minimize or prevent the risk of exposure to COVI-19 for its staff members and customers at all its Natis centers countrywide.

RA Chief Executive Officer Conrad Lutombi made the announcement on Wednesday during a media briefing that took place at RA head office in Windhoek.

Lutombi said, after president Hage Geingob announced that public large gathering should be stopped or reduced to less than 50 people for 30 days, RA was forced to make tough decisions that will affect many people who wish to make use Natis services.

He said that RA have come to a conclusion to provide hand gloves and sanitizers to all front-line staff members serving customers at Natis centers, Road Carrier Permit offices and weigh bridges, and this will be done regularly as well as providing hand sanitizers to customers that will be displayed outside all offices.

Lutombi said that classes for learners’ applications will be reduced to 15 applications per session, and currently there are 2790 people that have booked to be tested for learners’ license until end of this month. Thus new applications for learners’ licenses will be suspended until 15 April 2020, and those that booked for tests until end of this month will be contacted for new dates and time-slots for their tests.

“Once this has been attended to, we will announce the opening for tests and procedures to be followed. I would like to emphasize here that no persons coming to Natis for new learners license applications before 15 April 2020 will be assisted,” said Lutombi.

He added that, to reduce congestion, no new applications for Roads Carrier Permits for Domestic Passengers (Taxi permits) will be issued until 15 April 2020, but other services like replacements and duplicates of Passenger Transport Permits, renewals for Cross Border Permits and issuing of Abnormal Permits will continue.

Lutombi also discouraged people from using cash to make their payments but rather use debit cards at all times.

“RA wish to encourage the public to visit Natis offices for urgent transactions only, because a limited number of customers will be permitted into the cash halls and those outside the cash halls should keep a distance of one to two meters from the next person,” explained Lutombi.

Source: Namibia Press Agency