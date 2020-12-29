Robber Chanties win Bakso Fransfontein Cup

Robber Chanties Football Club won the first edition of the Bakso Fransfontein Cup that took place on 26 and 27 December 2020 at Fransfontein.

With their win, Robber Chanties walked away with N.dollars 7 000 and gold medals while second-placed Fransfontein FC pocketed a cash amount of N.dollars 5 000 and silver medals. Third place winners AUDI FC walked away with N.dollars 1 500 and bronze medals.

Robber Chanties defeated Fransfontein 2-1 while AUDI FC won 3-2 against Olitsara in a penalty shoot-out to secure the third spot.

Founder and organiser of the tournament Oliver Aoxamub told Nampa that five teams took part in the tournament and spectators turned out in numbers to support the players.

“We are planning on making the tournament bigger but we are satisfied with the turnout of spectators as well as the number of teams that took part. For next year there are plans to also host a netball tournament,” said Aoxamub.

Robber Chanties manager Bonnie Kruger said the team is happy to have won the tournament: “We trained very hard for the tournament and are happy we won.”

Fransfontein FC player Ronnie Nauseb noted that the tournament was a lot of fun.

