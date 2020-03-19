Robert Mugabe Clinic commences with first COVID-19 testing

The Robert Mugabe Clinic in Windhoek has commenced with its first screening of possible coronavirus suspected cases on Thursday.

This follows the Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula announcement on Monday that the clinic will be turned into a facility that will accommodate and isolate COVID-19 patients.

Giving NAMPA a tour of the facility Registered Nurse, Beatrix Callerd informed this agency one of the criteria for testing patients is that the patient should have traveled from one of the countries where the virus is prevalent.

She urged patients who visit the clinic for other treatments other than that of COVID-19 should do so at other clinics as they will only attend to COVID-19 suspected cases and patients.

'The facility is well prepared and we are ready', said Callerd.

Before one is able to access the clinic there is a cordoned tape where the nurse on the other side of the tape conducts the temperature test before allowing patients in or sending them to other clinics if they show no symptoms of COVID-19.

Those how show symptoms of the virus and have traveled are then given masks and have to wash their hands before wearing gloves and go for further tests, she added.

Callerd noted that there are clear markings on the floors and doors inside the clinic demarcated to patients access, that for extreme cases of the COVID-19 virus and areas where only medical staff have access to.

She further said the facility can accommodate up to eight patients.

She commended the government for taking stringent measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

President Hage Geingob and his Cabinet on Tuesday made a decision to declare a State of Emergency over the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Source: Namibia Press Agency