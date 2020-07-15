Roche Diagnostics joins forces with nonprofit (RED) organization to raise awareness about the importance of testing in the fight against AIDS

– 7.1 million people globally are HIV positive but don’t know it, and only 59%[1] of people living with HIV are taking medication to suppress the virus.

– The collaboration focuses on raising awareness about the importance of diagnostic testing and regular screening for HIV and how it can contribute to ending HIV and AIDS

– Roche’s Global Access Program and (RED) share a mission to improve access to HIV diagnostic testing with the goal of an AIDS-free generation by 2030

PLEASANTON, California, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Roche‌ ‌(SIX:‌ ‌RO,‌ ‌ROG;‌ ‌OTCQX:‌ ‌RHHBY)‌ announced today that it is joining forces with (RED) on a shared mission to raise awareness of the importance of diagnostic testing in the global fight against HIV/AIDS. (RED) is a division of the ONE Campaign, a global movement to end extreme poverty and preventable disease by 2030 so that everyone, everywhere can lead a life of dignity and opportunity. This is the first time (RED) is partnering with a diagnostics company to emphasize the importance of testing as a critical step to reach the goal of an AIDS-free generation by 2030.

“Roche, through our Global Access Program, is committed to providing care where access is limited, and is excited to partner with (RED) in its efforts to help countries achieve the goals of UNAIDS,” said Bernard Colombo, President Europe Middle East, Africa and Latin America, Roche Diagnostics International. “Through this partnership, there is an opportunity to encourage more widespread HIV diagnostic testing so that people living with HIV are empowered to better manage and maintain their health for a prosperous future.”

Since 2014, Roche’s Global Access Program has increased access to HIV diagnostic testing in areas most impacted and in need. Together, as a community and in partnership with (RED), Roche is raising awareness around the importance of HIV diagnostic testing for improved disease management and supporting Joint United Nations Programme on HIV and AIDS (UNAIDS) goal of an AIDS-free generation by 2030, which calls for zero new HIV infections, zero discrimination and zero AIDS-related deaths.

Jennifer Lotito, President and Chief Operating Officer, (RED), said: “It’s exciting to have Roche and its deep roots in diagnostics join (RED) to bring further awareness to the fight. The devastating impact of pandemics is being felt around the world, and we are proud – alongside Roche’s team of experts – to lead the way in underlining the importance of testing as the first step towards getting people back to health.”

About Roche Global Access Program

As the leading provider of HIV viral load testing, Roche created the Global Access Program in 2014 to contribute to UNAIDS 90-90-90 goal, expanding access to quality, sustainable diagnostic testing for countries hardest hit by HIV. Since its inception, the program has expanded to other high burden diseases, including tuberculosis and geographic footprint. The Global Access Program has contributed to health system strengthening, scale up of country elimination programs, and increased access to diagnostics at affordable pricing for qualifying organizations in eligible countries. Most recently, the Global Access Program included the innovative cobas® Plasma Separation Card to provide the only CE-marked plasma sample collection device which meets the World Health Organization sensitivity standards.

About (RED)®

(RED) was founded in 2006 to engage businesses and people in the fight to end AIDS. (RED) partners with the world’s most iconic brands to generate money for the Global Fund through (RED)-branded goods and experiences. (RED) Partners include: 212 Carolina Herrera, Alessi, Amazon, Apple, Balmain, Bank of America, Beats by Dr. Dre, Calm, Claro, Closca, Durex, eos, Girl Skateboards, Louis Vuitton, Montblanc, Mophie, NetJets, Primark, quip, Salesforce, Starbucks, Stella Luna, Telcel and Vespa. (RED) Supporters include: Merck/MSD and Roche.

To date, (RED) has generated $650 million for the Global Fund to fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, to support HIV/AIDS grants primarily in eSwatini, Ghana, Kenya, Lesotho, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania and Zambia. 100 percent of that money goes to work on the ground – no overhead is taken. Global Fund grants that (RED) supports have impacted 180 million people with prevention, treatment, counseling, HIV testing and care services. www.red.org

About Roche

Roche is a global pioneer in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics focused on advancing science to improve people’s lives. The combined strengths of pharmaceuticals and diagnostics under one roof have made Roche the leader in personalised healthcare – a strategy that aims to fit the right treatment to each patient in the best way possible.

Roche is the world’s largest biotech company, with truly differentiated medicines in oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology and diseases of the central nervous system. Roche is also the world leader in in vitro diagnostics and tissue-based cancer diagnostics, and a frontrunner in diabetes management.

Founded in 1896, Roche continues to search for better ways to prevent, diagnose and treat diseases and make a sustainable contribution to society. The company also aims to improve patient access to medical innovations by working with all relevant stakeholders. More than thirty medicines developed by Roche are included in the World Health Organization Model Lists of Essential Medicines, among them life-saving antibiotics, antimalarials and cancer medicines. Moreover, for the eleventh consecutive year, Roche has been recognised as one of the most sustainable companies in the Pharmaceuticals Industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI).

The Roche Group, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, is active in over 100 countries and in 2019 employed about 98,000 people worldwide. In 2019, Roche invested CHF 11.7 billion in R&D and posted sales of CHF 61.5 billion. Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan. For more information, please visit www.roche.com.

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.

References

[1] UNAIDS Global HIV & AIDS statistics — 2019 fact sheet

https://www.unaids.org/en/ resources/fact-sheet#:~:text= 79%25%20%5B67%E2%80%9392%25% 5D,they%20were%20living% 20with%20HIV.

