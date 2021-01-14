Indonesia’s Ambassador to Namibia, Wisnu Pratignyo has said trade relations between Indonesia and Namibia have not yet reached their full potential.

Speaking on Wednesday during a media briefing on the embassy’s planned activities for 2021, Ambassador Wisnu Pratignyo said it would be mutually beneficial for the two countries to further trade and investment and to create opportunities for shared prosperity in the upcoming years.

He noted that in 2019, Indonesian exports to Namibia amounted to US.dollars 1.36 million, while Indonesian imports from Namibia were valued at US.dollars 9.18 million.

Indonesia’s main exports to Namibia include fish fillets, furniture, pharmaceutical goods and rubber, while Indonesian imports from Namibia include unwrought zinc, dairy products and dates.

“These three main products represent 99.7 per cent of Indonesia’s total imports from Namibia,” said the ambassador.

He went on to say that from an economic standpoint, Namibia is important for Indonesia, adding that the two countries are different geographically and culturally, but economically they complement each other.

In addition, Pratignyo announced that the 30th anniversary of Indonesia-Namibia diplomatic relations will be celebrated in May this year.

Indonesia and Namibia established diplomatic relations on 13 May 1991, making Indonesia one of the first few countries to set up diplomatic representations to Namibia.

Pratignyo said the celebration is a milestone in the two nations’ bilateral relations and reflects a firm commitment to fostering friendship and cooperation.

“Indonesia highly appreciates the support rendered by Namibia, especially toward its election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations (UN) Security Council during the period of 2019-2020 and a member of the UN Human Rights Council during the period 2020-2022,” he added.

Pratignyo further said over the past three decades the two countries have built a partnership founded on shared interests, mutual respect and people-to-people ties, demonstrated by the continuous exchange of visits between presidents as well as the signing of agreements to strengthen bilateral relations.

Source: Namibia Press Agency