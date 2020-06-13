Rössing Uranium & MUN sign wage agreement

The China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) Rössing Uranium and the Mineworkers Union of Namibia (MUN) Rössing branch executive committee (BEC) have on Friday signed a salary increment agreement for the employees at the mine.

In a media statement issued by the company’s communications department on Friday, the agreement was signed for the purpose of the 2020 wages agreement and is effective from 01 March 2020.

“The increment is applicable to all employees in the Bargaining Unit from Grade 1 to 11 and Band L,” the statement noted.

The basic salaries for employees in the Grade 1 to 11 will be increased by 5 per cent. In addition the monthly Company pension contribution will be increased by 3.5 per cent from 12.5 per cent to 16 per cent, while the monthly employee pension contribution will be increased by 2 per cent from 6 per cent to 8 per cent.

Meanwhile, for employees in the Band L, the Individual Package will increase by 4 per cent.

The agreement comes after the two parties failed to reach consensus after the wage negotiations, which almost led to a strike.

The MUN Rössing branch is made up of close to 850 Rössing Uranium employees.

Source: Namibia Press Agency