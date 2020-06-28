Rugby to resume with competition in August

The Namibia Rugby Union (NRU), council voted for the game of rugby to resume with its activities at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) that was held on Saturday here.

During this elective AGM, where new board members were elected it was decided that this year only a single round of the games will be played.

“The return to rugby under stage four proclamations were discussed in depth and it was resolved to return to playing during August 2020. It needs to be emphasized that although the decision by council to start playing rugby, this decision may have far reaching consequences as it goes along with immense challenges,” said the NRU president Corrie Mensah who stated that in order to minimize the risks associated with contact sport, clubs competing in the league will have to apply a series of very restrictive COVID-19 preventative measures.

Mensah added that no new blood was introduced to the council at the AGM, which is a sign of council’s trust in the previous board.

Members who returned their positions unopposed Mensah (president), Walter Don (vice president governance), James Camm (central rugby representative), Johannes Ockhuizen (central south rugby representative), Chandler Plato (western region rugby representative), Steve van Wyk (northern region ruby representative), William Steenkamp (referees association) and Jannie Potgieter (schools rugby representative).

The NRU president said specialist board appointments as well as legal, finance and women’s rugby representatives will be made during their next board meeting.

“Council approved the unqualified audited annual financial statements, which was one of the most important yardsticks used to measure the performance of the previous board. Council, mandating the Board to execute the agreed strategic initiatives for implementation, as per the approved strategic plan for the next World Cup cycle (period 2020 to 2023),” said Mensah.

