Rundu and Nkurenkuru receive oxygen generating plants

The Ministry of Health and Social Services on Wednesday officially received two donations of oxygen generating plants from CDC Namibia and the University of Namibia, to Rundu and Nkurenkuru hospitals respectively.

During the handover here, CDC Namibia Country Director Brian Baker said the demand for oxygen for hospitalised patients with COVID-19 has been so significant in the last two years that countries like Namibia have had to import oxygen.

“But bringing oxygen in tanks into the country is not sustainable, as sometimes the supplies are not enough to meet the needs of Namibians. On top of that, importing oxygen can be extremely expensive,” he said adding that a sustainable solution is for Namibia to have its own means to fill its own tanks with oxygen.

The tank worth N.dollars 6.5 million donated to Rundu hospital from CDC has the capacity to generate enough oxygen to supply the entire hospital and it can fill or refill cylinders that can be used in other hospitals, clinics and health centres.

On the same day, UNAM donated a similar generating plant to the Nkurenkuru isolation facility which is part of the N.dollars 166.9 million grant from the Welsh government to assist Namibia address the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is the second oxygen generated plant donated through this project with one donated to Katima Mulilo hospital in Zambezi. Through the grant, UNAM also set up oxygen plants at Grootfontein hospital in Otjozondjupa Region and at Gobabis hospital in Omaheke. The university previously also donated personal protective equipment to the health ministry.

UNAM vice-chancellor Prof Kenneth Matengu said, although the university is in the business of human resources production, they have decided that, beyond teaching, it will also be involved in practical initiatives aimed to address challenges facing communities.

“We have decided we are not going to be relegated to a qualification making factory. We want to not only train and issue qualifications, but also do something meaningful, that impacts and changes lives. Thus we have worked with the health ministry in assisting with the Hepatitis-E outbreak which the country has successfully eliminated,” Matengu said.

Health Minister Kalumbi Shangula said while the ministry is mandated to provide high quality public health and social services to the Namibian people and all those who find themselves within the country’s borders, given the vastness of the country and resource constraints, the ministry faces challenges in providing these services singlehandedly.

“The support from our partners and other stakeholders, gave welcome impetus to Government to deploy resources in support of healthcare workers to adequately manage the pandemic over the past two years,” he noted.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency