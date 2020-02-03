Rundu court grants bail to three men arrested with nine elephant tusks

Three men, arrested for being in possession of nine elephant tusks at Shahani village in the Mukwe Constituency in the Kavango East Region on Friday were granted bail after making their first court appearance in the Rundu Magistrate court on Monday.

The accused, Shipapo Mayira 32-years-old, Thindimba Muyota , 42, Sedrick Mukavho, 33, appeared before Magistrate Sonia Sampofu on charges of contravening section 4 (1) (a) of Controlled Wildlife Products and Trade Act of 2008, as amended Act 6 of 2017.

The three were granted a bail of N.dollars 10 000 each.

Firstly, Sampofu informed the three of their rights to either apply for a State-funded lawyer through the Ministry of Justice's Legal Aid Directorate, acquire the services of a private lawyer or conduct their defence.

After being told of their rights to conduct either apply for legal representation or acquire a private lawyer or conduct their own defence, the three chose to conduct their own defence.

Public Prosecutor Variety Matamata represented the state in the matter while Kaveto Lydia was the interpreter.

Their case was postponed to 17 March 2020 for further police investigations.

Source: Namibia Press Agency